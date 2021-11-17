Update Notes - 17 November 2021

Please find the list of fixes and adjustments included in this update below.
Fixes & Adjustments
- Fixed issue where selecting "Continue" after beating the game on any difficulty level will cause the game to return to the main menu.
- Fixed issue where Special Ammo inventory is different from before after restarting.
- Fixed issue where the firearm does not automatically switch to special ammo when regular ammo reaches 0.
- Player can now cancel "Check Weapon" by using "Skill" and "Fire".
- Fixed issue where "Check Weapon" can be activated when firing.
- Fixed issue where activating Blade Slash during a wall run will cause the player to die.
- Fixed issue where player can travel through a wall when activating Giant Blade Slash.
- Fixed issue where the number of enemies damaged by Rocket Punch attack is inconsistent, resulting in player not being able to progress.
- Fixed issue where player can accidentally leave the mission area in "Changes".
- Fixed issue where the number of Relinquaries required to unlock Blade Slash was incorrect.
- Fixed issue where player can accidentally leave the mission area in "Surrounded".
- Fixed issue where ancient soldier in "Surrounded" can get stuck in between poles.
- Fixed issue where the "Flames in the Sky" and "Auto-Tracking" achievements do not unlock properly.
- Adjusted when the enemy appears in "Close Call" so player does is not attacked upon restarting.
- Adjusted the behavior of Shelia's hair in the cutscene after defeating the Giant King.
- Fixed issue where skipping the credits scene will cause the main menu to be displayed incorrectly.
- Increased the long range wave damage dealt by Quake Punch by 35%
- Fixed issue where player cannot dash by holding down the dash key after activating Blitz Slash and Giant Blade Slash consecutively.
- Fixed issue where burning tree vanishes after the ancient soldier battle in "Surrounded".
- Fixed issue where certain Relinquaries in "Surrounded" can be obtained repeatedly.
- The "Tractor Beam" tutorial no longer appears from the second playthrough onwards.
Thank you all very much for reporting issues and helping us improve the game. We will continue to monitor and fix reported issues.
Changed files in this update