- Added support for additional Wheels and added Wheel button functionality for in game actions such as Pit Menus
- Added AJ Allmendinger to the driver roster
- Added initial implementation of “ghosting” feature to Online play
- Improved sensitivity of Yellow Flags, especially on Speedways
- Adjusted the AI to better handle large obstacles on track such as accidents involving multiple cars
- Adjusted the autopilot to be able to drive the player car with a burst tire when in the pit road
- Fixed an issue that could cause UI prompts to disappear when the player chooses to restart a race while holding the Datapad
- For additional information and the full patch notes, please go to: https://support.nascarignition.com
NASCAR 21: Ignition update for 18 November 2021
Update 1.2.5.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update