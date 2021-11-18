 Skip to content

NASCAR 21: Ignition update for 18 November 2021

Update 1.2.5.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added support for additional Wheels and added Wheel button functionality for in game actions such as Pit Menus
  • Added AJ Allmendinger to the driver roster
  • Added initial implementation of “ghosting” feature to Online play
  • Improved sensitivity of Yellow Flags, especially on Speedways
  • Adjusted the AI to better handle large obstacles on track such as accidents involving multiple cars
  • Adjusted the autopilot to be able to drive the player car with a burst tire when in the pit road
  • Fixed an issue that could cause UI prompts to disappear when the player chooses to restart a race while holding the Datapad
  • For additional information and the full patch notes, please go to: https://support.nascarignition.com

