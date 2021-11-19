Patch Notes - Nov. 19, 2021

Resolved Issues

An update for the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta was released on November 19th, 2021, at 8 AM PT. The following improvements and fixes were included in this update:

Halo Credits purchased outside of Steam, for example in the Microsoft Store, are now reflected when playing Halo Infinite on Steam

Oddball rounds now have a 5-minute timer in matchmaking

Stability improvements in Big Team Battle matches

Various service-related improvements

Expected download size for the update is 130mb here on Steam.

This update must be installed to continue playing online. For instructions on how to download this update, please refer to How to update Halo Infinite.

Challenge and Progression Changes

The team made several Challenge and progression updates on November 18th, 2021. Players now earn XP by completing matchmade games. The "Play 1 Game" Daily Challenge is worth 50 XP each match. The pool of available Challenges was also updated to better serve players of all skill levels.

XP Boosts were increased to 1 hour. The in-game tooltip may continue to show 30 minutes, but the Boost's timer will start from 60 minutes once activated.

The team also resolved issues with the following Challenges that meant progress was not tracked:

Heat of the Moment

It Bears Repeating

Jorge Would Be Proud

Ultra Tech

Login Reward

All players who sign-in between November 23-30 will receive this week's Ultimate Reward: The Sigil Mark VII Visor.