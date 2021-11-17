 Skip to content

VRoid Studio update for 17 November 2021

[v1.0.3] Bug fixes for facial expressions on integrated apps

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.

VRoid Studio v1.0.2 update concerns the following:

■ Fixes

  • Bug that caused facial expressions to appear stuck on integrated apps.
  • Bug that did not let you save custom items.
  • Bug that did not export Rim Light data.
  • Bug that kept the hair bones editor colors to show on the thumbnail for custom items.
  • Bug that made it possible to delete locked items.
  • Bug that kept the error pop-up from showing if the model's name included unsupported characters.

■ Changes

  • Improved memory usage.

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.

Changed files in this update

