[v1.0.3] Bug fixes for facial expressions on integrated apps

VRoid Studio v1.0.2 update concerns the following:
■ Fixes
- Bug that caused facial expressions to appear stuck on integrated apps.
- Bug that did not let you save custom items.
- Bug that did not export Rim Light data.
- Bug that kept the hair bones editor colors to show on the thumbnail for custom items.
- Bug that made it possible to delete locked items.
- Bug that kept the error pop-up from showing if the model's name included unsupported characters.
■ Changes
- Improved memory usage.
