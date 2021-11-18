Boom 3D v1.2.6

-
UI improvements: We have updated some of the icons, added a few animations to icons and the equalizer, and smoothened out navigation within the app.
Output device selection: We’ve squished a pesky bug (and some not so pesky ones) related to the output device selection that some of you have had trouble with.
We've also improved the performance of Boom 3D under the hood, to ensure the best possible experience while using the app!
The team hopes you’ve had a great Halloween, and thanks once again for using Boom 3D.
Feel free to reach out to us on boomwindows@globaldelight.com with your feedback, suggestions, and feature requests! :)
