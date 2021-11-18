 Skip to content

Boom 3D update for 18 November 2021

Boom 3D v1.2.6

Build 7726718 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • UI improvements: We have updated some of the icons, added a few animations to icons and the equalizer, and smoothened out navigation within the app.

  • Output device selection: We’ve squished a pesky bug (and some not so pesky ones) related to the output device selection that some of you have had trouble with.

  • We've also improved the performance of Boom 3D under the hood, to ensure the best possible experience while using the app!

The team hopes you’ve had a great Halloween, and thanks once again for using Boom 3D.

Feel free to reach out to us on boomwindows@globaldelight.com with your feedback, suggestions, and feature requests! :)

