Urban Tale update for 17 November 2021

v1.0.3 is Live!

Update 1.0.3 is live.

Minor bug fixes reports resulting after the Full Release.

Changelog:

  • Fixed a bug in the inventory slots.
  • Sprites occasionally getting stupid when cooking, fixed.
  • Dirty plates can now be sold in Trash4Cash.
  • Dirty cups can now be sold in Trash4Cash.
  • Dirty jars can now be sold in Trash4Cash.
  • Increase the EXP reward when cooking.
  • Bakery in zone 1 updated.
  • Expanded storage space inside Home.
  • Fixed a bug with doubling items in the sunday market.
  • Added ambient sounds.
  • Fixed a bug where NPC's icon on your map would sometimes get stuck.
  • Fixed UI display error.
  • Remove stamina restriction.
  • Updated a couple of help section articles in the help menu.
  • Added a load recovery if the game did not load correctly.
  • Minor fixes here and there.

