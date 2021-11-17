v1.0.3 is Live!

Update 1.0.3 is live.
Minor bug fixes reports resulting after the Full Release.
Changelog:
- Fixed a bug in the inventory slots.
- Sprites occasionally getting stupid when cooking, fixed.
- Dirty plates can now be sold in Trash4Cash.
- Dirty cups can now be sold in Trash4Cash.
- Dirty jars can now be sold in Trash4Cash.
- Increase the EXP reward when cooking.
- Bakery in zone 1 updated.
- Expanded storage space inside Home.
- Fixed a bug with doubling items in the sunday market.
- Added ambient sounds.
- Fixed a bug where NPC's icon on your map would sometimes get stuck.
- Fixed UI display error.
- Remove stamina restriction.
- Updated a couple of help section articles in the help menu.
- Added a load recovery if the game did not load correctly.
- Minor fixes here and there.
