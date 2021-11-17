TwoKinds Online - Mid November Bug Patches

A small update today, mainly focusing on bug fixes. Our server lag issues are not completely cleared up yet, so these next few updates will be for performance improvements over new features.
Controls Setting Page
A new controls tab is being worked on in settings. Keys cannot be rebound just yet, but should be after a few more updates.
Changes
- Level up character and skills now say who leveled up.
- Blackberries no longer say they are coal.
- Some internal errors fixed.
- Chat no longer allows multiple new lines. Please no more Bee Movie scripts.
- You can no longer craft with a full inventory.
- Slight adjustment to the boob physics while running.
- Link to the comic page!
- Link to the founder shop!
- There is a boat at the dock.
