杀戮地城 Dungeon Adventure update for 17 November 2021

Update Log 17 November

Share · View all patches · Build 7726515 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Game becomes a 5 player team battle
  • Significant increase in player attribute growth
  • Weakened monster and boss special ability triggers and group attack triggers across the board
  • Maximum squad size of 12 players
  • Experience gain for members not on the field changed from 0.1 to 0.7, with an increase in the Blessing Effect to 1
  • Monster base target selection chance from front to back changed from 0.55 to 0.7
  • Thief changed to group target selection, increased initial odds of dodge and hit
  • Significant increase in the upper limit of word attributes
  • Significant increase in shield cap value
  • 35% of physical resistances converted to final damage reduction

Changed files in this update

杀戮地城 Dungeon Adventure Content Depot 1627631
  • Loading history…
