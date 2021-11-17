Update Log 17 November

- Game becomes a 5 player team battle
- Significant increase in player attribute growth
- Weakened monster and boss special ability triggers and group attack triggers across the board
- Maximum squad size of 12 players
- Experience gain for members not on the field changed from 0.1 to 0.7, with an increase in the Blessing Effect to 1
- Monster base target selection chance from front to back changed from 0.55 to 0.7
- Thief changed to group target selection, increased initial odds of dodge and hit
- Significant increase in the upper limit of word attributes
- Significant increase in shield cap value
- 35% of physical resistances converted to final damage reduction
