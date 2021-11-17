 Skip to content

Luck be a Landlord update for 17 November 2021

Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #17

Share · View all patches · Build 7726320 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Bug Fixes

  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where strings weren't being parsed correctly in starting_value
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where rand_num wasn't functioning properly
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where symbols and items that used tiles_to_add could crash the game under certain circumstances
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where multiple counted_symbols effects could overwrite each other
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where the coins value wasn't being set properly in the sandbox
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where the sandbox wasn't functioning properly after a Hex of Emptiness trigger

