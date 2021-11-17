- Stomp-It was tweaked a bit on Easy difficulty to make it easier to complete on Round 2. Players will now get a few more seconds to reach each point. The timers of the tasers will now be a little less random to try and keep the spawns as close together as possible. The time between taser activations was increased slightly.
- Fixed an issue where the items needed to exorcise the plushie were not cleared when replaying the level from the Chapter Select.
- The Dashie voiceovers being played during the plushie event will now stop playing when Dashie dies and they will no longer overlap each other.
- Reduced the lag time of the flashlight when rotating.
- Fixed an issue with the mini-games in which you couldn't throw the clown balls or darts because they were colliding with the player.
- Fixed a glitch where you could leave Dashie's 3d model when playing the strength test game and view him in third person mode.
- The can knockdown game is a little more forgiving now. You do not need to knock the cans off the table, you just need to knock them all over.
- Added a missing vacuum to the intro level.
Dashie's Puh-ranormal Activity update for 17 November 2021
Various Fixes / Tweaks
