 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dashie's Puh-ranormal Activity update for 17 November 2021

Various Fixes / Tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 7726175 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Stomp-It was tweaked a bit on Easy difficulty to make it easier to complete on Round 2. Players will now get a few more seconds to reach each point. The timers of the tasers will now be a little less random to try and keep the spawns as close together as possible. The time between taser activations was increased slightly.
  • Fixed an issue where the items needed to exorcise the plushie were not cleared when replaying the level from the Chapter Select.
  • The Dashie voiceovers being played during the plushie event will now stop playing when Dashie dies and they will no longer overlap each other.
  • Reduced the lag time of the flashlight when rotating.
  • Fixed an issue with the mini-games in which you couldn't throw the clown balls or darts because they were colliding with the player.
  • Fixed a glitch where you could leave Dashie's 3d model when playing the strength test game and view him in third person mode.
  • The can knockdown game is a little more forgiving now. You do not need to knock the cans off the table, you just need to knock them all over.
  • Added a missing vacuum to the intro level.

Changed files in this update

Dashie's Puh-ranormal Activity Content Depot 1393211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.