Paint the Town Red update for 17 November 2021

Version 1.0.6 Changelist

Paint the Town Red update for 17 November 2021

Version 1.0.6 Changelist

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a minor update to address some issues with some of the changes made in the previous update.

We have a much larger update in the works which will add a huge amount of new functionality to the Level Editor and we'll be showing off some previews of that soon.

Changelist

Version 1.0.6

  • Moved Primitives and Logics to new Level Editor prop subcategories
  • Stopped some new workshop level optimisations running on low memory machines to avoid crashes
  • Prevented negative scales from being set on primitives in the Level Editor to avoid various bugs
  • Fixed decal bug on some combined meshes in workshop levels
  • Fixed issues with negatively scaled primitives in groups in workshop levels
  • Fixed duplicate mesh data on some combined primitives in workshop levels

