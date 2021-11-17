Version 1.0.6 Changelist

This is a minor update to address some issues with some of the changes made in the previous update.
We have a much larger update in the works which will add a huge amount of new functionality to the Level Editor and we'll be showing off some previews of that soon.
Changelist
Version 1.0.6
- Moved Primitives and Logics to new Level Editor prop subcategories
- Stopped some new workshop level optimisations running on low memory machines to avoid crashes
- Prevented negative scales from being set on primitives in the Level Editor to avoid various bugs
- Fixed decal bug on some combined meshes in workshop levels
- Fixed issues with negatively scaled primitives in groups in workshop levels
- Fixed duplicate mesh data on some combined primitives in workshop levels
Changed files in this update