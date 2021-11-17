 Skip to content

Fantasma update for 17 November 2021

Patch v0.5.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance/Content

  • Added loss prevention on unrecoverable errors
  • In the event that a player encounters an error, the game will try to notify and refund the whole lobby. If the lobby still results in a win, loss prevention is nullified and the players are paid out like normal. (This could be anything from non-serious ui errors to critical gamebreaking errors)

Bugfixes

  • Fixed Steam Death stats
  • Fixed an issue where starting a game without a photocamera would cause players to get stuck with no ui and no way to exit the game
  • Fixed an issue with the djinn that left him permanently visible

