The Adventures of Tree update for 17 November 2021

50.0437 (Regular Update)

Share · View all patches · Build 7726073 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Improved save system performance and accuracy
  • Added new Desert Cave scene
  • Added new Desert Camp scene

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed duplicate items spawning when dropped which could eventually lead to MASSIVE performance issues
  • Fixed some creatures not respawning and/or disappearing randomly
  • Fixed some creatures that would get stuck glitching in place when attempting to respawn
  • Fixed some audio clips to not be affected by volume set in settings
  • Fixed the passcode cowboy dialogue not displaying the passcode
  • Fixed Passcode achievement not unlocking

Also, we created a new open Discord server for easier communication and bug reporting:

https://discord.gg/pTuTXATUV6

Happy Gaming!

