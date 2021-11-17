50.0437 (Regular Update)

New Features
- Improved save system performance and accuracy
- Added new Desert Cave scene
- Added new Desert Camp scene
Bug Fixes
- Fixed duplicate items spawning when dropped which could eventually lead to MASSIVE performance issues
- Fixed some creatures not respawning and/or disappearing randomly
- Fixed some creatures that would get stuck glitching in place when attempting to respawn
- Fixed some audio clips to not be affected by volume set in settings
- Fixed the passcode cowboy dialogue not displaying the passcode
- Fixed Passcode achievement not unlocking
Also, we created a new open Discord server for easier communication and bug reporting:
https://discord.gg/pTuTXATUV6
Happy Gaming!
Changed files in this update