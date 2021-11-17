Update 1.11 Operation: Warlord - Hotfix #1

Hello everyone,
We’ve got a hotfix coming in for those of you on Steam specifically to address the DLC unlocking issue. We are continuing to collect feedback via our support team, and appreciate all of your patience with us as we continue to add to Insurgency: Sandstorm.
Resolved Issues
- Fixed an issue where the Peacemaker DLC could not be unlocked or purchased
- Fixed an issue where the Warlord DLC could not be unlocked or purchased
- Fixed an issue where the Operation: Warlord DLC preview was missing from the in-game store
Known Issues
- There is an issue where players are getting kicked from servers due to EAC
- There is an issue where players will not receive a notification after purchasing a DLC via the in-game store
- There is an issue where the Balaclava Closed cosmetic will appear floating in-game when equipped with any headgear except Bad Day Wrap and Urban Warden Net
- There is an issue where pressing the Crouch Toggle button will not remove the Crouch state (players can temporarily work around this issue by performing any other action such as sprint or jumping)
- There is an issue where the new Domination classes are not appearing in the Loadouts Menu
- There is an issue where character cosmetic previews do not apply until a class is selected
- There is an issue where the Autocannon strafe fire support coordinates are not been taken at the time of call-in
- There is an issue on Gap Push Objective E that is blocking fire support
Changed files in this update