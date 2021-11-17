 Skip to content

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth update for 17 November 2021

Update 1.7.6

Share · View all patches · Build 7725509 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Repentance 1.7.6

Gameplay changes

  • Reduced the cooldown of Placebo with stat upgrades, Pretty Fly and Experimental Pill
  • The Lost's hearts are now hidden again (Holy Mantle indicator is still visible)
  • Enemies are no longer guaranteed to drop coins when encountered in a previously visited room as Tainted Keeper
  • Glyph of Balance no longer drops soul hearts when playing as the Lost
  • Glyph of Balance can now drop soul hearts, red hearts and poop pickups as Bethany, Tainted Bethany and Tainted ??? if they need any
  • Esau Jr. now preserves quest items (such as the Polaroid and the Negative)
  • Added Red Stew to the Ultra Secret Room pool
  • Added even more new room layouts
  • Updated a few item qualities
  • Updated localization files

Fixes

  • Fixed The Marathon achievement not usually unlocking (dailies completed before this update may not count)
  • Fixed the daily exit confirmation popup not rendering correctly in the Chinese translation
  • Fixed the Continue option becoming unavailable when switching languages while mods are enabled
  • Fixed Tainted Judas' birthright not working as intended
  • Fixed Tainted Cain being able to take fatal devil deals without dying (again)
  • Fixed Tainted Cain not being able to pick up items normally in the Death Certificate area
  • Fixed victory lap popup displaying the wrong message
  • Fixed the victory lap HUD icon clipping into the stat display
  • Fixed lava pits not refreshing properly if the game window was resized
  • 20/20 now decreases the damage given by Polyphemus similarly to other tear multipliers (this is still very strong since it cancels the firerate decrease from Polyphemus)
  • Fixed 20/20 not increasing Keeper and Tainted Keeper's firerate
  • Fixed Tainted Keeper getting less coins than intended from enemies in Greed mode
  • Fixed Telescope Lens and Door Stop appearing in Greed mode
  • Fixed Butter! having a 100% chance to drop passive items on damage taken
  • Fixed Butter! being able to drop active items on damage taken
  • Red chests can no longer teleport the player to the Devil/Angel room while in the Genesis room
  • Fixed Dark Esau not blocking enemy projectiles when not charging
  • Fixed Dark Esau preventing white champion enemies from losing their invulnerability
  • Fixed Esau Jr. removing Dark Esau when used as Tainted Jacob
  • Fixed Tainted Lazarus' charge bar being visible in water reflections
  • Fixed Tainted Lilith's birthright preventing her from opening the flesh door in Mausoleum II
  • Fixed Dogma (item) giving hearts every time it is dropped and picked back up
  • Fixed Mom's Ring spawning a rune every time it is dropped and picked back up
  • Fixed Magic Mushroom and Leo granting the Stompy! transformation when repeatedly dropped and picked back up
  • Fixed a Dross room that could have the right side entrance blocked by rocks
  • Fixed a Depths room that could have Brains behind rocks
  • Fixed a Cathedral room that could have Polties appear on top of entrances
  • Fixed a Flooded Caves boss wave in Greed mode sometimes causing a crash
  • Fixed a crash caused by an “I’m Excited!” pill activating in a room with rain effects
  • Fixed Expansion Pack rarely preventing the player from attacking
  • Fixed not being able to go to Sheol after having used Genesis
  • Fixed Genesis turning other characters into Isaac after having used Esau Jr
  • Fixed ultra secret rooms very rarely generating in impossible locations, causing a softlock when teleported to via the Moon? card
  • Fixed white fire rooms in Downpour and special button rooms in the Mines rarely generating connected to special rooms
  • Fixed Decap Attack causing the head to hover endlessly over the player's body if recalled before the head hits the ground
  • Fixed Trisagion lasers getting stuck when spawned by item interactions that create large amounts of tears
  • Fixed a rare freeze caused by Trisagion + Continuum
  • Fixed C Section synergies with melee weapons creating more fetuses (causing loops/crashes)
  • Fixed a crash caused by picking up Strawman after Money = Power
  • Fixed Shiny Rock not doing anything
  • Fixed Dice Bag causing the Whore of Babylon popup to appear whenever it gives a temporary dice item if the player has Whore of Babylon and is at low health
  • Fixed Panic Button triggering on white fires
  • Fixed quest items being disabled when the player carrying them dies in co-op
  • Fixed Best Friend + Brimstone Bombs damaging the player
  • Fixed C Section + Technology sometimes causing self damage when fired by familiars (such as Incubus and Twisted Pair)
  • Fixed Dr. Fetus/Epic Fetus + poison effects spawning harmful poison clouds when fired by familiars
  • Fixed the light emanating from Dogma's TV not rendering correctly

Modding changes

Changed files in this update

Repentance Win32 Depot 250911
  • Loading history…
