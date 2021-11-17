Update 1.7.6

Repentance 1.7.6
Gameplay changes
- Reduced the cooldown of Placebo with stat upgrades, Pretty Fly and Experimental Pill
- The Lost's hearts are now hidden again (Holy Mantle indicator is still visible)
- Enemies are no longer guaranteed to drop coins when encountered in a previously visited room as Tainted Keeper
- Glyph of Balance no longer drops soul hearts when playing as the Lost
- Glyph of Balance can now drop soul hearts, red hearts and poop pickups as Bethany, Tainted Bethany and Tainted ??? if they need any
- Esau Jr. now preserves quest items (such as the Polaroid and the Negative)
- Added Red Stew to the Ultra Secret Room pool
- Added even more new room layouts
- Updated a few item qualities
- Updated localization files
Fixes
- Fixed The Marathon achievement not usually unlocking (dailies completed before this update may not count)
- Fixed the daily exit confirmation popup not rendering correctly in the Chinese translation
- Fixed the Continue option becoming unavailable when switching languages while mods are enabled
- Fixed Tainted Judas' birthright not working as intended
- Fixed Tainted Cain being able to take fatal devil deals without dying (again)
- Fixed Tainted Cain not being able to pick up items normally in the Death Certificate area
- Fixed victory lap popup displaying the wrong message
- Fixed the victory lap HUD icon clipping into the stat display
- Fixed lava pits not refreshing properly if the game window was resized
- 20/20 now decreases the damage given by Polyphemus similarly to other tear multipliers (this is still very strong since it cancels the firerate decrease from Polyphemus)
- Fixed 20/20 not increasing Keeper and Tainted Keeper's firerate
- Fixed Tainted Keeper getting less coins than intended from enemies in Greed mode
- Fixed Telescope Lens and Door Stop appearing in Greed mode
- Fixed Butter! having a 100% chance to drop passive items on damage taken
- Fixed Butter! being able to drop active items on damage taken
- Red chests can no longer teleport the player to the Devil/Angel room while in the Genesis room
- Fixed Dark Esau not blocking enemy projectiles when not charging
- Fixed Dark Esau preventing white champion enemies from losing their invulnerability
- Fixed Esau Jr. removing Dark Esau when used as Tainted Jacob
- Fixed Tainted Lazarus' charge bar being visible in water reflections
- Fixed Tainted Lilith's birthright preventing her from opening the flesh door in Mausoleum II
- Fixed Dogma (item) giving hearts every time it is dropped and picked back up
- Fixed Mom's Ring spawning a rune every time it is dropped and picked back up
- Fixed Magic Mushroom and Leo granting the Stompy! transformation when repeatedly dropped and picked back up
- Fixed a Dross room that could have the right side entrance blocked by rocks
- Fixed a Depths room that could have Brains behind rocks
- Fixed a Cathedral room that could have Polties appear on top of entrances
- Fixed a Flooded Caves boss wave in Greed mode sometimes causing a crash
- Fixed a crash caused by an “I’m Excited!” pill activating in a room with rain effects
- Fixed Expansion Pack rarely preventing the player from attacking
- Fixed not being able to go to Sheol after having used Genesis
- Fixed Genesis turning other characters into Isaac after having used Esau Jr
- Fixed ultra secret rooms very rarely generating in impossible locations, causing a softlock when teleported to via the Moon? card
- Fixed white fire rooms in Downpour and special button rooms in the Mines rarely generating connected to special rooms
- Fixed Decap Attack causing the head to hover endlessly over the player's body if recalled before the head hits the ground
- Fixed Trisagion lasers getting stuck when spawned by item interactions that create large amounts of tears
- Fixed a rare freeze caused by Trisagion + Continuum
- Fixed C Section synergies with melee weapons creating more fetuses (causing loops/crashes)
- Fixed a crash caused by picking up Strawman after Money = Power
- Fixed Shiny Rock not doing anything
- Fixed Dice Bag causing the Whore of Babylon popup to appear whenever it gives a temporary dice item if the player has Whore of Babylon and is at low health
- Fixed Panic Button triggering on white fires
- Fixed quest items being disabled when the player carrying them dies in co-op
- Fixed Best Friend + Brimstone Bombs damaging the player
- Fixed C Section + Technology sometimes causing self damage when fired by familiars (such as Incubus and Twisted Pair)
- Fixed Dr. Fetus/Epic Fetus + poison effects spawning harmful poison clouds when fired by familiars
- Fixed the light emanating from Dogma's TV not rendering correctly
Modding changes
- The full list of changes can be found here: https://pastebin.com/raw/4vq51P4P
