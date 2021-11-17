 Skip to content

Legendary Journeys update for 17 November 2021

Patch Notes: ea v0.2.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

EA Release - 0.2.5 Notes

Developer Notes

This update is kind of small. I've revamped the goblin mines. Looks better and flows better. I have one or two more additions to the zone that will come later.

I've added road markers in some of the overland maps. Should help in getting your bearings.

*ALERT** - Save games may be broken with this update *****

  • New - Goblin Mines revamp

  • New - Road markers

  • Fixed - Meririch Valley walking sounds have been added.

  • Informational - Chests that were meant to be locked are now locked.

  • Informational - Goblins now have casters amongst them

