Patch Notes: ea v0.2.5

EA Release - 0.2.5 Notes
Developer Notes
This update is kind of small. I've revamped the goblin mines. Looks better and flows better. I have one or two more additions to the zone that will come later.
I've added road markers in some of the overland maps. Should help in getting your bearings.
*ALERT** - Save games may be broken with this update *****
New - Goblin Mines revamp
New - Road markers
Fixed - Meririch Valley walking sounds have been added.
Informational - Chests that were meant to be locked are now locked.
Informational - Goblins now have casters amongst them
