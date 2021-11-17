Ad Agency Tycoon v0.4.3

Hello players!
We are releasing a new update for Ad Agency Tycoon, focused on recreating the save system. Made from scratch, we implemented a new system for new features and bug fixing.
It's important to say that ALL players will lose their save with this update. We expect that this is the only time that this happens.
- Implemented new save system
- Fix 'On Loan' status not saving
- Fixed pending feedback not saving
- Fixed pets not saving
- Fixed options not saving
- Added Night Mode
- Implemented Steam Cloud Save
