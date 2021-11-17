 Skip to content

Echoed Memories update for 17 November 2021

Update 1.0.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog 1.0.5

-fixed a bug where m7tzephyr achievement didn't trigger if em1save/ng+ wasnt active

-fixed a bug in cronans fortress where sometimes a switch got set early?

-fixed a namebox where Miki thought he was Niki

-fixed a messagebox that was dim for some reason

-fixed some battleback alignment issues

-fixed a description typo

-fixed an aneka skill that wanted TP

-fixed/altered Attack of the Clones

-various minor typos

-fixed akira talking when not in party at magic school

-fixed the tip box in Jade

-fixed a softlock in the waterway

-added some rocks

-fixed an encounter rate thing

-fixed a bug where doken wants to walk and walk and walk

-fixed a missing crimson monster

Changed files in this update

Echoed Memories Content Depot 1752091
  • Loading history…
