Changelog 1.0.5
-fixed a bug where m7tzephyr achievement didn't trigger if em1save/ng+ wasnt active
-fixed a bug in cronans fortress where sometimes a switch got set early?
-fixed a namebox where Miki thought he was Niki
-fixed a messagebox that was dim for some reason
-fixed some battleback alignment issues
-fixed a description typo
-fixed an aneka skill that wanted TP
-fixed/altered Attack of the Clones
-various minor typos
-fixed akira talking when not in party at magic school
-fixed the tip box in Jade
-fixed a softlock in the waterway
-added some rocks
-fixed an encounter rate thing
-fixed a bug where doken wants to walk and walk and walk
-fixed a missing crimson monster
Echoed Memories update for 17 November 2021
Update 1.0.5
