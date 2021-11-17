Update #18 Campaign mode, overhauled "hand playstyle" and more!

Hello VR rockstars!

We are finally ready to release what we were working on!

With this update, we're introducing the new "Campaign Mode". It's designed to give a sense of progress and increasing challenge, by gradually introducing all the gameplay mechanics and increasingly difficult levels.

Another novelty is a complete reinventation of the "hand playstyle mode".

In this mode the virtual guitars now also have 2 arrows on the frets, which will allow you to assume 3 possible positions for each note, for a more balanced and engaging gameplay.

By the way, as you can see above, mini-tutorials have also been introduced during the campaign, which will allow you to learn the various gameplay mechanics.

Still, if you would prefer an easier way at the cost of a small score penalty, we also added a new gameplay modifier for you: "No directional notes".

A lot of work has been done to improve the various levels, in all playstyles, in order to have a more balanced difficulty curve.

We would like an easy level to be really "easy" and an expert one to be an adequate challenge for our players. This should be a bit step toward that direction.

Numerous other "quality of life" changes and fixes are included in this update.

We do not want to risk boring you by deepening them all, but we'll leave a summary below:

First release of the "Campaign" mode

"Hand playstyle mode" completely overhauled

Tutorial missions (during the campaign)

New gameplay modifier: "No long notes"

New gameplay modifier: "No directional notes"

Note velocity modifiers have been replaced by a slider

Many changes and rebalancing in the levels

Game-over animation to explain the reason for the defeat

In-game indicator for the pick that crosses the guitar string

Vibration feedback improvements

Fixed a case of app crash following the game logo

Fixed issue with reset called by mistake when releasing the trigger in the pause dialog

Other minor fixes and improvements

We are eager to know your feedback about the update!