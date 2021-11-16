v0.5.5 release - Visual overhaul, new characters, physics determinism, and more

We're sorry to have kept you waiting, but we promise, we've got something good for you to chew on today! We bring you the ultimate gift in competitive, animal in ball style racing! DETERMINISTIC PHYSICS! We've overhauled our entire physics engine which takes a long time to ensure that when Multiplayer hits you all get the best experience possible.We've also overhauled a significant amount of the world backgrounds, polished up some stage visuals, and we've got a couple new friends for you to play as well! It’s time to roll up your sleeves and Roll Out!
- Uses stage config v0.4.0
- Uses course config v0.1.0
Added
New characters for you to select
- Flotsam, the Axolotl (they/them)
- Guava, the Koala (they/them)
- Rook, the Field Unit (she/her)
More events have sounds now (post-goal launch, 1-up)
Additional and updated VFX for several events
There is now a volume slider for the timer tick sounds
New stages
- Disarray
Changed
Physics simulation is now deterministic across different computers. This should allow for input-based replays and rollback-based multiplayer in the future.
The timer ticking sound has been changed to be more subtle
Various stage layout changes
- Adapter
- Bridgemaking
- Doorways
- Revolver
- Rollers
- Tiltstacles (now called Seesawbsticles)
- Seesaws
- Up & Up
- Warrior
- Zigzag
- Pattern
- Not-So-Quicksand
- Jumpy Options
- Pyramid of Pain
- Sandy Panels
- Watch Your Step
- Boost Through
- Dart Cannon
- Frantic
- Funnel Cake
- Manual Power
- Mechanical Configuration
- Windmills
- Foursquare
- Holes
- Lateral Rungs
- Pathing
- Return
- Fling Rings
- Crescents
- Levels
- Spinner
- Blossom
- Future Time
- Scary Fall
- Teacups
IL leaderboards have been cleared on the above stages where the change results in any practical difference in how thestage is played for a speedrun
Besides the above, a lot of stages got a visual overhaul (but otherwise play the same)
Many backgrounds got a visual overhaul
The control binding UI has been tweaked to fit in slightly better with the existing UI theme
Deprecated
- The "none" seesaw axis has been deprecated in stage configs - see the stage config changelog on https://docs.rolledoutgame.com for more info.
Removed
- Removed Desolation Goal Post Test
- All course leaderboards cleared except for Cozy
Fixed
- When getting a time on the leaderboard, rank recalculation now skips over ranks appropriately (Eg: going #1, #2, #2,#4 instead of the old behaviour of #1, #2, #2, #3)
