Build 7724593 · Last edited 16 November 2021 – 23:09:14 UTC by Wendy

What I've been working on :

Added new gun HK416c



Added new gun Spas12



AR15 less recoil

AA12 Mag Capacity increase

Drones can now be grappled

Added drones to Lowell

Drop key bug fixed

Fixed issue where setting vsync wouldn't set after changing levels

What's coming next :

Continuity changes

More Time of Crisis aftermath

Priority Target Changes

Drone Changes

Spryward Prototype :

Here is a link to the free Spryward prototype you can play right now!

Download Spryward