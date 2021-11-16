 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Cygnus Pizza Race update for 16 November 2021

Cygnus Pizza Race 0.9.0.12

Share · View all patches · Build 7724587 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release Notes:

It's time for the Tournament of Champions!

This patch includes the level prep for December as well as a few fixes, tweaks, updates, and improvements to make sure that everything is ready for the Tournament to have the first official race on Friday November 19th.

Changed files in this update

Cygnus Pizza Race Content Depot 1487031
  • Loading history…
Cygnus Pizza Race Depot Linux Depot 1487032
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.