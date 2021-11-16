.209 Patch Notes

- Single-placed chutes will automatically create a Grabber if next to a building. This will not be performed if another path or building exists at the other endpoint, and the placement position is flat, as it is ambiguous which way the direction of travel should be
- Fixed visible seams in water
- Fixed ambient audio loading incorrect clip on first map launch
- Directional arrows near buildings are no longer displayed when building chutes or belts - it is irrelevant now that buildings do not auto-output in their facing direction
- Environmental audio will crossfade between clips when changing
- AoE Radius is shown when placing or moving a Town Center
- Can now remove an input binding in Controls by right-clicking on the item and hitting ‘Remove’
- File 'Show' button is disabled for Steam Cloud saves as it is not possible to derive the parent directory
