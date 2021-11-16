 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Factory Town update for 16 November 2021

.209 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7724581 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Single-placed chutes will automatically create a Grabber if next to a building. This will not be performed if another path or building exists at the other endpoint, and the placement position is flat, as it is ambiguous which way the direction of travel should be
  • Fixed visible seams in water
  • Fixed ambient audio loading incorrect clip on first map launch
  • Directional arrows near buildings are no longer displayed when building chutes or belts - it is irrelevant now that buildings do not auto-output in their facing direction
  • Environmental audio will crossfade between clips when changing
  • AoE Radius is shown when placing or moving a Town Center
  • Can now remove an input binding in Controls by right-clicking on the item and hitting ‘Remove’
  • File 'Show' button is disabled for Steam Cloud saves as it is not possible to derive the parent directory

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 860891
  • Loading history…
OSX Content Depot 860892
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.