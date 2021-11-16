 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Opus Castle update for 16 November 2021

Update 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 7724312 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our latest Patch has now been released.

Update 1.0.2

Highlights

  • Fixed a bug preventing game progress.

If you have any problems with the game or found any bugs, let us know on the game's forum so we can analyze it!

Changed files in this update

Opus Castle Content Depot 1725661
  • Loading history…
Opus Castle - Chapter 2 (1793470) Depot Depot 1793470
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.