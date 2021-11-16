Giants Uprising - PATCH 1.0.2

Update 1.0.2
General:
- Slight optimization throughout the whole game (f.e. VFX and meshes complexity and skirts of Slaver-type giants)
- Fixed an issue with disappearing quest log after reloading the last checkpoint (NOTE: this patch will most probably erase all of the previous save states from ver. 1.0.1)
- Camera has been slightly zoomed
- Framerate cap has been set to 60 FPS
- Increased meat health recovery from 40% to 50%
- Display of version in the upper right corner of the screen has been added
- Health of the Player has been increased
Blood & Sand level
- Damage received from Giants AI has been reduced
- You can now destroy the doors directly, without having to walk into the waypoint in front of them first
- Space outside of the arena has been properly meshed
- Overall Lightning has been changed
- Torches pointing the way have been properly positioned near the destroyable doors
- Navigational dialogues have been added
Borderlands on Fire level
- Palisades have been erased near the end of the Level
- Decreased number of towers and soldiers near the end of the level
- Trigger areas for the first anchoring traps have been enlarged
Homecoming level:
- Disabled the objective marker in the labirynth
- Dizziness effect has been visibly reduced
