 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Giants Uprising update for 16 November 2021

Giants Uprising - PATCH 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 7724108 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.0.2

General:

  • Slight optimization throughout the whole game (f.e. VFX and meshes complexity and skirts of Slaver-type giants)
  • Fixed an issue with disappearing quest log after reloading the last checkpoint (NOTE: this patch will most probably erase all of the previous save states from ver. 1.0.1)
  • Camera has been slightly zoomed
  • Framerate cap has been set to 60 FPS
  • Increased meat health recovery from 40% to 50%
  • Display of version in the upper right corner of the screen has been added
  • Health of the Player has been increased

Blood & Sand level

  • Damage received from Giants AI has been reduced
  • You can now destroy the doors directly, without having to walk into the waypoint in front of them first
  • Space outside of the arena has been properly meshed
  • Overall Lightning has been changed
  • Torches pointing the way have been properly positioned near the destroyable doors
  • Navigational dialogues have been added

Borderlands on Fire level

  • Palisades have been erased near the end of the Level
  • Decreased number of towers and soldiers near the end of the level
  • Trigger areas for the first anchoring traps have been enlarged

Homecoming level:

  • Disabled the objective marker in the labirynth
  • Dizziness effect has been visibly reduced

Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/trAKHz7grq

Changed files in this update

Giants Uprising Content Depot 1109161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.