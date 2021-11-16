 Skip to content

Revn update for 16 November 2021

Hotfix 0.14.4.2282

Build 7724064

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Stat Changes

  • Carbine recoil reduced to "1.2" (was "2.6")
  • Flattened energy cost of Frag Grenade to 25 at all tiers (was 25 - 38)
  • Flamethrower - reduced max range to 60 (was 100 meters)
  • Sniper Rifle - Max Ammo increased to 8 (was 7). Headshot Bonus Damage increased to 250 (was 30)
  • Shield Recharge - AP Scaling lowered to 10% (was 20%). Percentage of Shields refilled changed to (35, 45, 55, 65, 75%) was (50, 55, 60, 65, 70%)
  • Scout Protocol - now has physical Lifesteal (1, 2, 3, 4, 5%)..
  • Reaper Clip - physical Lifesteal increased to (3, 4, 5, 6, 7) was (2, 3, 4, 5, 6)
  • Jungle Terminals - time held after capture increased to 120 seconds (was 50 seconds)
  • Jungle Minions now have 0 Armor Pen (was scaling 1 per respawn)
  • Wave basic minion baseline HP lowered to 1100 (was 1200)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug with "bonus weapon energy damage" being applied to shotguns incorrectly
  • Reaper Clip - fixed bug - tier 1 had 0% Lifesteal

Map Changes

  • Added railings around the Angel arena pit
  • Fixed some holes in the map near stairs in mid lane

Quality of Life

  • Minimap markers for players now have colored border ring

Changed files in this update

Revn Content Depot 919011
  
