Hotfix 0.14.4.2282

Stat Changes
- Carbine recoil reduced to "1.2" (was "2.6")
- Flattened energy cost of Frag Grenade to 25 at all tiers (was 25 - 38)
- Flamethrower - reduced max range to 60 (was 100 meters)
- Sniper Rifle - Max Ammo increased to 8 (was 7). Headshot Bonus Damage increased to 250 (was 30)
- Shield Recharge - AP Scaling lowered to 10% (was 20%). Percentage of Shields refilled changed to (35, 45, 55, 65, 75%) was (50, 55, 60, 65, 70%)
- Scout Protocol - now has physical Lifesteal (1, 2, 3, 4, 5%)..
- Reaper Clip - physical Lifesteal increased to (3, 4, 5, 6, 7) was (2, 3, 4, 5, 6)
- Jungle Terminals - time held after capture increased to 120 seconds (was 50 seconds)
- Jungle Minions now have 0 Armor Pen (was scaling 1 per respawn)
- Wave basic minion baseline HP lowered to 1100 (was 1200)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug with "bonus weapon energy damage" being applied to shotguns incorrectly
- Reaper Clip - fixed bug - tier 1 had 0% Lifesteal
Map Changes
- Added railings around the Angel arena pit
- Fixed some holes in the map near stairs in mid lane
Quality of Life
- Minimap markers for players now have colored border ring
