Hotfix - 16/11 # 1.027.2a

Hi folks,
This small hotfix, changes the logic of Play One effects to automatically target the same target as that of the card, and if that's not possible only then the card will get casted automatically to the optimal target. This wasn't an issue before, as all such cards were self targeted or synergies, but many such new cards are meant to affect specific targets. And also apprehended the Pirate's Pantaloon's artwork thief, yup, was Mockingjay Jim, and the card is now restored to its former glory.
