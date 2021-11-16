- fix: crash when previously KIA unit appears enroute
- fix: added icons for ita_arty_towed_41
- fix: added missing music track
Unity of Command II update for 16 November 2021
Hotfix 2021-11-16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
