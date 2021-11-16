 Skip to content

Unity of Command II update for 16 November 2021

Hotfix 2021-11-16

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fix: crash when previously KIA unit appears enroute
  • fix: added icons for ita_arty_towed_41
  • fix: added missing music track

