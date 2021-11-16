Patch v0.9.2

New Features or Changes:
- All villagers will enter combat when enemies are seen.
- The number of enemies in a wave follows your current population.
- AI should change targets when unable to shoot enemy.
- Blacksmithing uses rarest resources instead of most common.
- Made fires are slightly dimmer.
- Made dungeon bosses deeper in their dungeons,
Bugs Hopefully Fixed:
- Villagers having slow movement speed.
- Unequipping a weapon completes the bandit boss quest.
- Enemies not damaging buildings.
