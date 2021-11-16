 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Coronation update for 16 November 2021

Patch v0.9.2

Share · View all patches · Build 7723553 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features or Changes:

  • All villagers will enter combat when enemies are seen.
  • The number of enemies in a wave follows your current population.
  • AI should change targets when unable to shoot enemy.
  • Blacksmithing uses rarest resources instead of most common.
  • Made fires are slightly dimmer.
  • Made dungeon bosses deeper in their dungeons,

Bugs Hopefully Fixed:

  • Villagers having slow movement speed.
  • Unequipping a weapon completes the bandit boss quest.
  • Enemies not damaging buildings.

Changed files in this update

Coronation Content Depot 1649921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.