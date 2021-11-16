 Skip to content

May God Forgive Us update for 16 November 2021

bug fixes and change to post processing volume

Share · View all patches · Build 7723413 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

bug fixes to eating 419s to make roaming better and slight change to post process volume to make more emissive

