The first patch update for No School No Rules has been released😈
In this update, we have fixed many bugs and added new features to make the game even more fun😎. You can see the full changelog below. Update and see you on Steam✅
Fixed:
- Show video of missions in co-op mode
- Accrual of health from the first aid kit and apple after leveling the character
- The appearance of checkpoints on a failed mission
- Synchronization of game saves and character data in co-op mode
- The "Running Results" mission no longer ends if the labor teacher sees you.
- Displaying the text of tasks in co-op mode
- In the mission "Showdown with the rat", the display of the dialogue in the cooperative mode has been fixed.
- Accrual of rewards for the completed mission in cooperative mode
Changed:
- Added sound design and changed the location of the NPC in the mission "Meeting with the teacher of the Russian language".
- Most animations displaying information on the screen
- Increased the number of lives of all teachers
Added:
- Cutscene show by the head of the Russian language teacher
- Settings in the pause menu
- Increasing the level of the ability "Eloquence"
- New interface animations
- Dialogues in the mission "Showdown with the rat"
- Dialogue for pumping the "Eloquence" branch
