 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

No School No Rules update for 16 November 2021

Patch #1

Share · View all patches · Build 7723210 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The first patch update for No School No Rules has been released😈

In this update, we have fixed many bugs and added new features to make the game even more fun😎. You can see the full changelog below. Update and see you on Steam✅

Fixed:

  • Show video of missions in co-op mode
  • Accrual of health from the first aid kit and apple after leveling the character
  • The appearance of checkpoints on a failed mission
  • Synchronization of game saves and character data in co-op mode
  • The "Running Results" mission no longer ends if the labor teacher sees you.
  • Displaying the text of tasks in co-op mode
  • In the mission "Showdown with the rat", the display of the dialogue in the cooperative mode has been fixed.
  • Accrual of rewards for the completed mission in cooperative mode

Changed:

  • Added sound design and changed the location of the NPC in the mission "Meeting with the teacher of the Russian language".
  • Most animations displaying information on the screen
  • Increased the number of lives of all teachers

Added:

  • Cutscene show by the head of the Russian language teacher
  • Settings in the pause menu
  • Increasing the level of the ability "Eloquence"
  • New interface animations
  • Dialogues in the mission "Showdown with the rat"
  • Dialogue for pumping the "Eloquence" branch

Changed files in this update

No School No Rules Content Depot 1194721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.