[1.0.5.549] Version Notes

CHANGES AND ADDITIONS
Added Endgame Conditions options.
Expensive Districts balancing:
- Base Districts now scale depending on how many Districts of that type are present.
- Other Districts scale based on a percentage of total District amount.
Military balancing:
- Gajnal base CS to 44 (was 49).
- Dragoon CS to 45 (was 46).
- Cossack CS to 46 (was 44).
- Turkish SOM price set to tier 1 = 3700 (was 14805). Upkeep is now 70 (was 90).
- Strengthen Poison : caps movement to 2, caps range to 1.
- Increased javelin thrower bonus effect (from +4 to +6 when in good terrain).
- Increased Javelin throwers CS to 21.
- Increased Javelineers CS to 26.
- Reduced War Elephant to 30 CS (was 31).
- Increased Gaesati to 26 CS (was 25).
- Increased Jaguar Warriors to 35 CS (was 33).
- Increased Impi CS to 47 (was 45).
- Impi "Unstoppable" ability now twice as strong, to overtake gunner "focused fire" bonuses.
- Reduced Varangian Guard CS to 38 (was 43).
- Reduced Khmer Siege Elephant CS to 38 (was 43).
- Reduced Upkeep Tier 1_3 to 2 from 3.
- Reduced Upkeep Tier 2_1 to 4 from 5.
- Reduced Upkeep Tier 2_2 to 6 from 8.
- Reduced Upkeep Tier 2_3 to 8 from 10.
- Reduced Upkeep Tier 3_1 to 10 from 15.
- Reduced Upkeep Tier 3_2 to 12 from 20.
- Reduced Upkeep Tier 3_3 to 14 from 25.
- Reduced Upkeep Tier 4_1 to 15 from 30.
- Reduced Upkeep Tier 4_2 to 20 from 35.
- Reduced Upkeep Tier 4_3 to 25 from 40.
- Reduced Upkeep Tier 5_1 to 30 from 50.
- Reduced Upkeep Tier 5_2 to 40 from 55.
- Reduced Upkeep Tier 5_3 to 50 from 60.
- Reduced Upkeep Tier 6_1 to 60 from 70.
- Reduced Upkeep Tier 6_2 to 70 from 80.
- Reduced Upkeep Tier 6_3 to 80 from 90.
- Reduced Warrior Upkeep to Tier 1 from Tier 2.
- Reduced Warrior Industry Cost to 45 from 90.
- Reduced Promachois Upkeep to Tier 1 from Tier 3.
- Reduced Promachois Industry Cost to 45 from 180.
- Reduced Royal Guardsmen Upkeep to Tier 2 from Tier 3.
- Reduced Royal Guardsmen Industry Cost to 90 from 180.
- Increased Scout Cavalry Upkeep from Tier 1 to Tier 2.
- Increased Scout Cavalry Industry Cost from 45 to 90.
- Reduced Chariot Strategic Cost from 2 Copper to 1 Copper.
- Increased Chariot Strategic Cost from 1 Horse to 2 Horse.
- Increased Chariot Archer Strategic Cost from 1 Horse to 2 Horse.
- Increased Chariot Archer Strategic Cost from 0 Copper to 1 Copper.
- Increased Noble Chariot Strategic Cost from 1 Horse to 2 Horse.
- Increased War Chariot Strategic Cost from 1 Horse to 2 Horse.
- Reduced Swordsmen Strategic Cost to 0 Iron from 1 Iron.
- Reduced Shotelai Warrior Strategic Cost to 0 Iron from 1 Iron.
- Celts cannot build Swordsmen anymore (is replaced by their emblematic unit Gaesatae).
- Warriors can now upgrade to Gaesati.
- Reduced Gothic Cavalry Strategic Cost to 1 Iron from 2 Iron.
- Increased Gothic Cavalry Strategic Cost to 2 Horses from 1 Horses.
- Reduced War Elephants Strategic Cost to 1 Copper from 2 Copper.
- Increase War Elephants Strategic Cost to 1 Iron from 0 Iron.
- Moved unlock of Praetorian Guard earlier to Standing Army from Imperial Power (Romans can still build Swordsmen if they lack Iron access).
- Increased Crossbows Upkeep to Tier 2 from Tier 1.
- Increased Crossbows Industry cost to 400 from 200.
- Increased Longbows Upkeep to Tier 2 from Tier 1.
- Increased Longbows Industry cost to 400 from 200.
- Reduced Greatswords Strategic Cost to 1 Iron from 2 Iron.
- Reduced Varangian Guards Strategic Cost to 1 Iron from 2 Iron.
- Increased Capetian Knights Upkeep to Tier 3 from Tier 2.
- Increased Capetian Knights Industry Cost to 800 from 400.
- Increased Teutonic Knights Upkeep to Tier 3 from Tier 2.
- Increased Teutonic Knights Industry Cost to 800 from 400.
- Reduced Haras Strategic Cost to 2 Horses from 3 Horses.
- Reduced Naginata Samurari Upkeep cost to Tier 1 from Tier 2.
- Reduced Naginata Samurai Industry cost to 485 from 970.
- Reduced Musketeer Strategic Cost to 1 Iron from 2 Iron.
- Reduced Arquebusier Strategic Cost to 0 Iron from 1 Iron.
- Increased Mortar Strategic Cost to 1 Iron from 0 Iron.
- Reduced Mortar Strategic Cost to 1 Copper from 2 Copper.
- Increased Mortar Upkeep Cost to Tier 3 from Tier 2.
- Increased Mortar Industry Cost to 1945 from 970.
- Howitzers now upgrade to Helicopter Gunships (as "Anti Entrenchment" roles).
- Mortars no longer upgrade to Cannons, but straight to Siege Artillery.
- Reduced Rocket Cart Strategic Cost to 2 Saltpetre from 3 Saltpetre.
- Reduced Winged Hussars Strategic Cost to 1 Iron from 2 Iron.
- Increased Winged Hussars Upkeep Cost to Tier 3 from Tier 2.
- Increased Winged Hussars Industry cost to 1945 from 970.
- Reduced Man O' War Strategic Cost to 0 Copper from 3 Copper.
- Increased Man O' War Strategic Cost to 3 Iron from 0 Iron.
- Increased Galleass Upkeep Cost to Tier 3 from Tier 2.
- Increased Galleass Industry cost to 1945 from 970.
- Increased Howitzer CS to 50 from 49.
- Increased Howitzer Industry cost to 5155 from 1290.
- Increased Howitzer Upkeep cost to Tier 3 from Tier 1.
- Late game cavalry units (Dragoons, Cossacks...) now upgrade to Mechanized Infantry (APC).
- Reduced Line Infantry Industry Cost to 1290 from 2575.
- Reduced Line Infantry Upkeep to Tier 1 from Tier 2.
- Reduced Redcoats Industry Cost to 1290 from 2575.
- Reduced Redcoats Upkeep to Tier 1 from Tier 2.
- Reduced Alpinis Industry Cost to 1290 from 2575.
- Reduced Alpinis Upkeep to Tier 1 from Tier 2.
- Reduced Evidenzbureau Agents Industry Cost to 1290 from 5155.
- Reduced Evidenzbureau Agents Upkeep to Tier 1 from Tier 3.
- Reduced Soldaderas Industry Cost to 1290 from 2575.
- Reduced Soldaderas Upkeep to Tier 1 from Tier 2.
- Reduced Cuirassiers Industry Cost to 2575 from 5155.
- Reduced Cuirassiers Upkeep to Tier 2 from Tier 3.
- Increased Machine Gun Strategic Cost to 1 Oil from 0 Oil.
- Increased Machine Gun Industry cost to 5155 from 2575.
- Increased Machine Gun Upkeep cost to Tier 3 from Tier 2.
- Increased Siege Artillery Industry cost to 5155 from 1290.
- Increased Siege Artillery Upkeep cost to Tier 3 from Tier 1.
- Reduced Commandos Industry Cost to 3700 from 7400.
- Reduced Commandos Upkeep Cost to Tier 1 from Tier 2.
- Increased Anti Tank Gun Industry Cost to 7400 from 3700.
- Increased Anti Tank Gun Upkeep Cost to Tier 2 from Tier 1.
- Increased Anti Air Gun Industry Cost to 7400 from 3700.
- Increased Anti Air Gun Upkeep Cost to Tier 2 from Tier 1.
- Increased Helicopter Gunship Industry Cost to 7400 from 3700.
- Increased Helicopter Gunship Upkeep Cost to Tier 2 from Tier 1.
- Increased APC Industry Cost to 7400 from 3700.
- Increased APC Upkeep Cost to Tier 2 from Tier 1.
- Increased All Terrain APC Industry Cost to 7400 from 3700.
- Increased All Terrain APC Upkeep Cost to Tier 2 from Tier 1.
- Increased Guardians Industry Cost to 14805 from 7400.
- Increased Guardians Upkeep Cost to Tier 3 from Tier 2.
- Reduced Guardians Strategic Cost to 1 Uranium from 2 Uranium.
- Reduced Monoplane Fighters Industry Cost to 3700 from 7400.
- Reduced Monoplane Fighters Upkeep Cost to Tier 1 from Tier 2.
- Increased Mongol Horde CS to 33 from 29.
IMPORTANT FIXES
- Fixed an issue where a stuck situation is encountered after clicking on the Show Details button from the "Nuclear Specter" narrative event, if Rebels captured a Cultural Wonder.
- Fixed an issue where a desync can occur after an Event (Challenge) or State Share notification, under specific conditions.
OTHER FIXES
- Fixed an issue where the Redeem action is not updated when clicking on the reward button from the Event completion.
- Fixed an issue where Community Challenge Chapter 2 completion remains incomplete after achieving all specified requirements.
- Fixed an issue where Avatar eye colors have changed from patch 3 to patch 4.
- Fixed an issue where debug text is displayed for the title of the mod.io email authentication panel.
- Fixed an issue where there is a typo present in the Twitch Extension menu description.
- Fixed an issue where "Project Mercury" is listed in the Mod Usage section in the Load Save menu.
MAP EDITOR
- Fixed an issue where an error occurs when the Player tries to drag a Mountain over a River.
- Fixed an issue where no information is provided for the Territory limit, causing loaded maps to generate errors.
- Fixed an issue where the help section is missing from multiple menus.
- Fixed an issue where no tooltip is displayed for the undo/redo buttons.
- Fixed an issue where the menus from the Map Editor will remain highlighted when the player presses RMB on the map with an option selected.
- Fixed an issue where an unknown UI element is displayed in the map editor next to the undo/redo buttons.
- Fixed an issue where debug text is displayed in the tooltip descriptions of points of interest.
- Fixed an issue where the "There is no Continent" Validation Failed report displays a text error.
