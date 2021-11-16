 Skip to content

RC Rush update for 16 November 2021

Minor fixes EA2.1.7

Build 7723145

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Back button on gamepads now supported in menus

Menu flow fixes (press right on play menu now goes to settings)

Realtime lightmap fixes

Fixed glitched lightmap in skatepark 3

Fixed some stray center of gravity settings on new trucks

Race position and laps now shown above vehicles in VR instead of in console above

Skate park escape routes properly closed off (again!)

Quit button stall fixed

Quit button prevented from being triggered multiple times and causing chaos

