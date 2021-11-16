Back button on gamepads now supported in menus
Menu flow fixes (press right on play menu now goes to settings)
Realtime lightmap fixes
Fixed glitched lightmap in skatepark 3
Fixed some stray center of gravity settings on new trucks
Race position and laps now shown above vehicles in VR instead of in console above
Skate park escape routes properly closed off (again!)
Quit button stall fixed
Quit button prevented from being triggered multiple times and causing chaos
RC Rush update for 16 November 2021
Minor fixes EA2.1.7
