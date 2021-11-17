Patch Note 1.02

Finally!
Chinese voiceovers are in.
Also fixed a bunch of bugs :P
To celebrate the new content launch, we started a 10% discount for everyone, Enjoy!
[spoiler]Added option to skip the prologue
Repaired some models
Fixed issues relating to loading a saved game or new game, including placeable items and NPC/game progress
Fixed animations and character movements
Removed debug button to pause countdown timer
Updated Demo puzzle page
Fixed character model issue for after jumping off the building
Replaced illegible pictures
Fixed issue with “read view” displaying placeholder text
[/spoiler]
Changed files in this update