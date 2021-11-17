 Skip to content

Keyword: A Spider's Thread update for 17 November 2021

Patch Note 1.02

Patch Note 1.02

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Finally!

Chinese voiceovers are in.

Also fixed a bunch of bugs :P

To celebrate the new content launch, we started a 10% discount for everyone, Enjoy!

[spoiler]Added option to skip the prologue

Repaired some models

Fixed issues relating to loading a saved game or new game, including placeable items and NPC/game progress

Fixed animations and character movements

Removed debug button to pause countdown timer

Updated Demo puzzle page

Fixed character model issue for after jumping off the building

Replaced illegible pictures

Fixed issue with “read view” displaying placeholder text

[/spoiler]

