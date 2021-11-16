Update notes for Beta 0.108

Beta 0.108
Homing mods will not activate when building in the Armory (Thanks Hodhandr!)
Game will not hang when reflection probes fail to load in many cases. (Thanks audi0c0aster1 and andergriff!)
Nerfed average ball counts by about 40%
Missions can now have varying levels of balls:
None
Scarce
Normal
Ballpocalypse
Difficulty curve has been flattened so the difficulty ramps up less around cyan.
Greatly reduced cost of Vats and Vat fabricators.
Buffed Base Defender accuracy.
Improved debug logging.
