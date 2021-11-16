 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Stack Gun Heroes Playtest update for 16 November 2021

Update notes for Beta 0.108

Share · View all patches · Build 7722800 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Beta 0.108

Homing mods will not activate when building in the Armory (Thanks Hodhandr!)

Game will not hang when reflection probes fail to load in many cases. (Thanks audi0c0aster1 and andergriff!)

Nerfed average ball counts by about 40%

Missions can now have varying levels of balls:

None

Scarce

Normal

Ballpocalypse

Difficulty curve has been flattened so the difficulty ramps up less around cyan.

Greatly reduced cost of Vats and Vat fabricators.

Buffed Base Defender accuracy.

Improved debug logging.

Changed files in this update

Stack Gun Heroes Playtest Depot Windows Depot 1774151
  • Loading history…
Stack Gun Heroes Playtest Depot Linux Depot 1774152
  • Loading history…
Stack Gun Heroes Playtest Depot Mac Depot 1774153
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.