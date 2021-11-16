SPOTREP #00101

FROM: High Command
TO: Arma 3 Users
UNIT: Main Branch (Windows)
ACTIVITY: Game Mini-Update 2.06 (Creator DLC Support)
SIZE: ~58 MB / ~2 MB (depends on Contact ownership)
More in the full changelog and SPOTREP
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
FROM: High Command
TO: Arma 3 Users
UNIT: Main Branch (Windows)
ACTIVITY: Game Mini-Update 2.06 (Creator DLC Support)
SIZE: ~58 MB / ~2 MB (depends on Contact ownership)
More in the full changelog and SPOTREP
Changed depots in profiling branch