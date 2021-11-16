Toribash 5.53 - 16/11/21 Update

An update to Toribash 5.53 is now available!
New build features a reworked stock replay folder, replay hud improvements, bug fixes and a bunch of other minor updates
- New stock replays
More great replays for you to watch
and wonder how it's even possible to play like that!
Replays are now sorted by categories and the game will choose one of them randomly on startup so that you get more variety and don't just look at hampa's headkick all the time. Yay!
Huge thanks to jisse, lillian, Karbn, Goughy and fred for helping compile the stock replays!
-
Improved replay hud
It now allows you to move to next or previous replay with a single click, doesn't stay stuck in old resolution after you change your screen size and is generally more stable (and will no longer pop up in Multiplayer).
-
Other changes
- Toribash cursor is back and now scales according to your gui scaling settings
- Added more information popups in Settings screen to explain some options
- Fixed bug with quests data not updating properly after claiming from quests menu
- Fixed bug with flame forger spawning impossible-to-destroy overlay on successful forge
Changed files in this update