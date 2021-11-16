 Skip to content

Euro Truck Simulator 2 update for 16 November 2021

Michelin Fan Pack DLC Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In 2017, we introduced a set of truck tyres and truck accessories, officially licensed from Michelin for Euro Truck Simulator 2. Michelin is one of the largest tyre manufacturers in the world and we are proud to be able to work with Michelin to bring recognizable real-world content to ETS2.



Today we are happy to share with you that the Michelin Fan Pack DLC has received a free update in version 1.43, which includes an addition much requested by the community - official Michelin tyres are now also applicable to trailers. So what will owners of the Michelin Fan Pack find in this update? 

If that list hasn't got you excited, here is a showcase of shots of the new content in action on the roads of Euro Truck Simulator 2! 













But this isn't the end, as our team are further revisiting the older content of the Michelin Fan Pack as well as creating new additions too! Keep an eye on our social media channels as we will be announcing these additions when they are ready. 

We can't wait to see what further customizations you will make to your truck and trailer with Michelin Tyres! Be sure to share your images with us on our social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!) 

https://store.steampowered.com/app/388471/Euro_Truck_Simulator_2__Michelin_Fan_Pack/

View more data in app history for build 7722601
