Big Farm Story Update 1.5 - Local Co-op Feature

Are you ready for another great update, peeps? True friends do everything together, so why not play Big Farm Story with your mate. Grab a second controller and discover the brand new local co-op feature. Of course, we also did some improvements. Please see the full changelist below:
Added:
-
Local Co-op: Grab a second controller and invite a friend to play Big Farm Story together! Thereby, one player is playing the character and the other gets to play as the pet. The pet offers many new features and actions to help on the farm while local co-op event is running. A friend can join and leave your game any time for local co-op without you having to restart your progress
-
Rotate decorations: Most decorations and furniture can now be rotated to allow more freedom in designing your farm and home
-
New anecdote - Learn more about Rita in her anecdote quest, which is unlocked from friendship level 2
-
Upgrade inventory: Learn in a new side quest how to increase the inventory size
-
Seed bags: Info text will now show seed growth time when buying
-
Benny's milk quest: The guidance for this quest has been improved for players who haven't unlocked a cow at this point
-
Farm house decoration: Improved access to spots in the farm house when using a controller
-
Several animation, sound and particle improvements
Take care!
Changed files in this update