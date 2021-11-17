November 17th 2021 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

1.UI Revamp
- ‘ESC’ set as the key to leave or close any window.
- Left Click set as the button to end conversations with NPC
- Maximum enhancement now displayed during item enhancement
- All interactions set to ‘V’
Rebound some interactions originally set to Space Bar to V instead for consistency (i.e., Obtain Flag action)
- Karma guide videos have been added into Karma UI.
- Filter Checkbox added for Genders (Male/Female/Shared) at KP Shop
- Improved UI and sounds when a match has been found.
-
Mission Card order has been changed
-
Changes to Quest unlock requirements
- Changed requirement to unlock ‘The Start of Another Mission’.
Changed from Progression Lv. 4 to completion of ‘First Steps as Chaser’ quest
-
Daily Quest Additions/Changes to acquire Season Points
-
Improved Tooltip Description
We revised descriptions on some items that previously did not have enough information in their descriptions.
-
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the bug where spectator was displayed as player in the loading screen during Custom Missions
- Fixed the bug that occurs in Capture the Flag mode where time has run out in a tied game state and capturing a flag to break the tie won’t end the game.
- Fixed the bug where if the user possessed 2 items of the same collection and sold (at Trading Post) or deleted 1 of the items, that user would no longer be able to complete the collection
- Fixed the bug where Karma information would not display correctly if the user tried to restart quickly after completing a Custom Mission
Changed files in this update