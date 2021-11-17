 Skip to content

KurtzPel update for 17 November 2021

November 17th 2021 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.UI Revamp

  1. ‘ESC’ set as the key to leave or close any window.
  2. Left Click set as the button to end conversations with NPC
  3. Maximum enhancement now displayed during item enhancement
  4. All interactions set to ‘V’

    Rebound some interactions originally set to Space Bar to V instead for consistency (i.e., Obtain Flag action)
  5. Karma guide videos have been added into Karma UI.
  6. Filter Checkbox added for Genders (Male/Female/Shared) at KP Shop
  7. Improved UI and sounds when a match has been found.

  1. Mission Card order has been changed

  2. Changes to Quest unlock requirements

  • Changed requirement to unlock ‘The Start of Another Mission’.

    Changed from Progression Lv. 4 to completion of ‘First Steps as Chaser’ quest

  1. Daily Quest Additions/Changes to acquire Season Points

  2. Improved Tooltip Description

    We revised descriptions on some items that previously did not have enough information in their descriptions.

  3. Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the bug where spectator was displayed as player in the loading screen during Custom Missions
  • Fixed the bug that occurs in Capture the Flag mode where time has run out in a tied game state and capturing a flag to break the tie won’t end the game.
  • Fixed the bug where if the user possessed 2 items of the same collection and sold (at Trading Post) or deleted 1 of the items, that user would no longer be able to complete the collection
  • Fixed the bug where Karma information would not display correctly if the user tried to restart quickly after completing a Custom Mission

