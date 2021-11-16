 Skip to content

Luck be a Landlord update for 16 November 2021

Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #15

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Bug Fixes

  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where the Mod Uploader was crashing when uploading a mod for the first time
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where the game would crash if a modded item's effect had a Boolean value for the diff and the item_count was greater than 1
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where comparisons weren't evaluating properly if a was equal to "type" and b was equal to any modded symbol's type
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where the starting_value of var_math couldn't be passed variable names to be evaluated

