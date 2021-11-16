0.4.1:1116a

Changes:
- MANY localisation fixes, especially in Russian and French
- Lowered bathroom needs
- Added some ingredients
- Lowered fire chance
- Wording in skill descriptions in the tutorial
- Fired employees no longer burn stuff on their way out
- Avatar can now be sent home
- Added toggle in the gameplay menu to not show notifications for criticals when cooking
- Autosave now defaults to "on"
- "Spicy" tag now called "Hot"
- Servers hate talking to customers less often
- Removed trait limitations, so avatar can now be overpowered or just a total waste of space
- Dynamic Events are now far more obvious to detect and operate
- Death spirals easier to avoid with more Stress indicators
- Changed default cleaning threshold from 40 to 75%
- Higher skilled cooks fail less often
- Autorecipe notification now more helpful
- Objective completion popup now less verbose
- Cannot lose the tutorial due to lack of Requests
- Walls can now be placed from the build bar at the top, not the one on the side
- Applicants now have better traits by default (shy servers are now rarer)
Fixes:
- Unresponsive UI when clicking fast in storage panel
- "No grill" error in tutorial for no reason
- Some customers don't order anything when in groups
- Catatonic servers
- Customers leaving 1 star reviews while still queuing
- Something prevented from customers to queue
- Finishing the day after midnight broke the EoD panel
- Now can't sell appliances on fire
- Some trait descriptions didn't use human language
- Soft locks in 2nd level
- Cooks sometimes kept half-cooked dishes in hand
- Avatar doesn't want to come to work on some days
