Recipe for Disaster update for 16 November 2021

0.4.1:1116a

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • MANY localisation fixes, especially in Russian and French
  • Lowered bathroom needs
  • Added some ingredients
  • Lowered fire chance
  • Wording in skill descriptions in the tutorial
  • Fired employees no longer burn stuff on their way out
  • Avatar can now be sent home
  • Added toggle in the gameplay menu to not show notifications for criticals when cooking
  • Autosave now defaults to "on"
  • "Spicy" tag now called "Hot"
  • Servers hate talking to customers less often
  • Removed trait limitations, so avatar can now be overpowered or just a total waste of space
  • Dynamic Events are now far more obvious to detect and operate
  • Death spirals easier to avoid with more Stress indicators
  • Changed default cleaning threshold from 40 to 75%
  • Higher skilled cooks fail less often
  • Autorecipe notification now more helpful
  • Objective completion popup now less verbose
  • Cannot lose the tutorial due to lack of Requests
  • Walls can now be placed from the build bar at the top, not the one on the side
  • Applicants now have better traits by default (shy servers are now rarer)

Fixes:

  • Unresponsive UI when clicking fast in storage panel
  • "No grill" error in tutorial for no reason
  • Some customers don't order anything when in groups
  • Catatonic servers
  • Customers leaving 1 star reviews while still queuing
  • Something prevented from customers to queue
  • Finishing the day after midnight broke the EoD panel
  • Now can't sell appliances on fire
  • Some trait descriptions didn't use human language
  • Soft locks in 2nd level
  • Cooks sometimes kept half-cooked dishes in hand
  • Avatar doesn't want to come to work on some days

