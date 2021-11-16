 Skip to content

Longphort update for 16 November 2021

Target Maintenance

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update today which fixes some issues people have had with generating targets.

This will also stop the targets from changing after you have selected which one you want to raid.

A minor change to the menu with a new background.

Changed files in this update

Longphort Windows Depot 1683681
  • Loading history…
Longphort Mac Depot 1683682
  • Loading history…
Longphort Linux Depot 1683683
  • Loading history…
