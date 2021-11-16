- Fusion reactor rebalance - the fusion powerplants of ships will not shut down when your ship is damaged by electromagnetic pulses or microwaves.
- New achievements.
- Added photosensitivity warning screen.
- Fixed scale of electromagnetic sparks on Elon Interstellar Model E.
- Display of the EIME HUD is now darker, making it easier to see the background.
- Auxiliary Power Systems are now counted towards power warning in the Upgrade menu.
- Foreground rocks were missing in point defence upgrade simulation.
- Setting background FPS to 0 will not block preview and promotional videos in the Dealer menu.
- The AR1500 Manipulator will not throw away light objects you approach slowly.
- Multiple adjustments to manipulator and docking arm code, making them behave more like real machines.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 16 November 2021
0.424.2 - Rearmed
Patchnotes via Steam Community
