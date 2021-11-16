- Optimize the game performance and fix the screen stuck problem.
- Optimize the game experience: The restriction that the mouse cursor is locked in the window in game has been lifted, and the function that MOVING THE MOUSE CURSOR TO THE EDGE OF THE SCREEN CAN HELP MOVING CAMERA has been deleted.
- Fix the bug that "Game Over" did not end the combat in the combat scene.
Reborn Tribe update for 16 November 2021
Update 1.0.2（November 16th, 2021）
