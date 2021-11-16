 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Reborn Tribe update for 16 November 2021

Update 1.0.2（November 16th, 2021）

Share · View all patches · Build 7721557 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Optimize the game performance and fix the screen stuck problem.
  2. Optimize the game experience: The restriction that the mouse cursor is locked in the window in game has been lifted, and the function that MOVING THE MOUSE CURSOR TO THE EDGE OF THE SCREEN CAN HELP MOVING CAMERA has been deleted.
  3. Fix the bug that "Game Over" did not end the combat in the combat scene.

Changed files in this update

Reborn Tribe Content Depot 1795981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.