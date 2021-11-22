Fixed - Issue with some Personal Quests completing early
Fixed - Issue where players were unable to Doom invisible enemies
Fixed - Issue where Loot abilities will automatically discard when there is nothing to Loot
Fixed - Issue with [spoiler]Primal Blessing[/spoiler]
Fixed - Issue in Scenario 71 when getting pushed onto a trap and dying
Fixed - Issue with abilities granting immunity, not removing negative conditions
Fixed - Issue where players can join in Multiplayer after a round has started, leading to a desync
Fixed - Issue with [spoiler]Careless Charge[/spoiler] when immune to Wound
Fixed - Issue with Spitting Drake failing to attack
Fixed - Issue with pathing in scenario 68
Gloomhaven update for 22 November 2021
v. 24287 Update
