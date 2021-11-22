 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Gloomhaven update for 22 November 2021

v. 24287 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7721460 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed - Issue with some Personal Quests completing early

Fixed - Issue where players were unable to Doom invisible enemies

Fixed - Issue where Loot abilities will automatically discard when there is nothing to Loot

Fixed - Issue with [spoiler]Primal Blessing[/spoiler]

Fixed - Issue in Scenario 71 when getting pushed onto a trap and dying

Fixed - Issue with abilities granting immunity, not removing negative conditions

Fixed - Issue where players can join in Multiplayer after a round has started, leading to a desync

Fixed - Issue with [spoiler]Careless Charge[/spoiler] when immune to Wound

Fixed - Issue with Spitting Drake failing to attack

Fixed - Issue with pathing in scenario 68

Changed files in this update

Gloomhaven Content Depot 780291
  • Loading history…
Gloomhaven Mac Depot Depot 780293
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.