Patch V.2.1.4 Notes

Hey Adventurers!
Hotfix Patch: V.2.1.4 is live now! We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedbacks.
- Multicrafting - Player can now craft multiple items by using the +/- buttons
- HUD scaling - Player can now increase and decrease HUD size
- Downward swing angle changed from 40° to 60°
- Fixed - Controller input could not be set without using M&K
- Fixed - Cooking infusions did not increase Cooking skill
- Fixed - Throwing a Spear at fish did not increase Spearfishing skill
- Fixed - Sanity gain message was inconsistent with other stats
- Fixed - Confusing Campfire challenge goal
- Fixed - Sitting with Firestarting tool prevented stamina regeneration before inserting fiber
- Fixed - Items with no options in expand menu still show it
- Fixed - Knocking down Wasp Nest did not increase Archery/Spear/Throwing skill
- Fixed - Inputs in menus did not reset resulting in sometimes entering wrong sub-menu
- Fixed - Player got washed during rain when sleeping in beds that have roofs
- Fixed - Player’s Armor did not hide during bandaging animation
- Fixed - No skip button in cutscene on some resolutions when using a controller
- Fixed - Several missing translations in SoA part2
- Fixed - Some decorations did not spawn correctly
- Fixed - Small Tribe Shelter could not be destroyed with a Spear
- Fixed - Joining to a Player that was inside tent in WHA Camp was broken
- Fixed - Joining to a Player that was in a Dream was broken
- Fixed - Sometimes Brazil Nut could not be picked up
- Fixed - Player couldn’t throw torches
- Fixed - AI sometimes ignored construction collision
- Fixed - Player was able to give poisoned water to wounded tribes
- Fixed - Empty Bowls and Liquid Containers did not show UI in Backpack
Thank you for your support!
