Green Hell update for 16 November 2021

Patch V.2.1.4 Notes

Patch V.2.1.4 · Build 7721234

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey Adventurers!

Hotfix Patch: V.2.1.4 is live now! We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedbacks.

  • Multicrafting - Player can now craft multiple items by using the +/- buttons
  • HUD scaling - Player can now increase and decrease HUD size

  • Downward swing angle changed from 40° to 60°

  • Fixed - Controller input could not be set without using M&K
  • Fixed - Cooking infusions did not increase Cooking skill
  • Fixed - Throwing a Spear at fish did not increase Spearfishing skill
  • Fixed - Sanity gain message was inconsistent with other stats
  • Fixed - Confusing Campfire challenge goal
  • Fixed - Sitting with Firestarting tool prevented stamina regeneration before inserting fiber
  • Fixed - Items with no options in expand menu still show it
  • Fixed - Knocking down Wasp Nest did not increase Archery/Spear/Throwing skill
  • Fixed - Inputs in menus did not reset resulting in sometimes entering wrong sub-menu
  • Fixed - Player got washed during rain when sleeping in beds that have roofs
  • Fixed - Player’s Armor did not hide during bandaging animation
  • Fixed - No skip button in cutscene on some resolutions when using a controller
  • Fixed - Several missing translations in SoA part2
  • Fixed - Some decorations did not spawn correctly
  • Fixed - Small Tribe Shelter could not be destroyed with a Spear
  • Fixed - Joining to a Player that was inside tent in WHA Camp was broken
  • Fixed - Joining to a Player that was in a Dream was broken
  • Fixed - Sometimes Brazil Nut could not be picked up
  • Fixed - Player couldn’t throw torches
  • Fixed - AI sometimes ignored construction collision
  • Fixed - Player was able to give poisoned water to wounded tribes
  • Fixed - Empty Bowls and Liquid Containers did not show UI in Backpack

Thank you for your support!

