Patch v0.5.7
Balance/Content
Additional photographable items
- Myling Bear
- Poltergeist item
- Dead teammates
Scrollwheel can now be used to switch between inventory items
NightVision upgrade added to Drone
VideoCamera rotate speed increased
Bugfixes
Fixed several key voice chat issues
Fixed several key text chat issues
Fixed an issue where photograph money would not be given to the player on a loss
Fixed an issue where many more spectral decals were spawning than intended
Fixed an issue where drone propellers would become pink when removed from a players' inventory
Fixed several errors related to picking up objects
Animations are now client driven to help improve their consistency
Changed files in this update