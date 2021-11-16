 Skip to content

Fantasma update for 16 November 2021

Patch v0.5.7

Balance/Content

Additional photographable items

  • Myling Bear
  • Poltergeist item
  • Dead teammates

    Scrollwheel can now be used to switch between inventory items

    NightVision upgrade added to Drone

    VideoCamera rotate speed increased

Bugfixes

Fixed several key voice chat issues

Fixed several key text chat issues

Fixed an issue where photograph money would not be given to the player on a loss

Fixed an issue where many more spectral decals were spawning than intended

Fixed an issue where drone propellers would become pink when removed from a players' inventory

Fixed several errors related to picking up objects

Animations are now client driven to help improve their consistency

