Slipways update for 16 November 2021

November fixes

Last edited by Wendy

This is a bugfix patch that fixes the following issues:

  • UI: The income/happiness view modes would sometimes display stale information for planets/structures that changed indirectly as a result of your action.
  • UI: The 'known seed' warning message would disappear after going forward to the council select screen, then back again.
  • UI: The end year banner counted upkeep differently than the actual game does, resulting in it sometimes displaying lower income than the one actually applied (if an upkeep-changing action rolled over to the new year).

This patch brings the version numbers up to 1.1 (b830) on Windows and 1.1 (b831) on Mac.

Changed files in this update

Slipways Content Depot 1264281
  • Loading history…
Slipways Content Mac OS X Depot 1264282
  • Loading history…
