November fixes

This is a bugfix patch that fixes the following issues:
- UI: The income/happiness view modes would sometimes display stale information for planets/structures that changed indirectly as a result of your action.
- UI: The 'known seed' warning message would disappear after going forward to the council select screen, then back again.
- UI: The end year banner counted upkeep differently than the actual game does, resulting in it sometimes displaying lower income than the one actually applied (if an upkeep-changing action rolled over to the new year).
This patch brings the version numbers up to 1.1 (b830) on Windows and 1.1 (b831) on Mac.
Changed files in this update