-Wrong defensive action punishment severely reduced from 2x dmg to 20% extra dmg.
-Wrong defensive action now displays a message noting that the player used the incorrect defence.
-Enemy attack timers now have text above them prompting the player to defend.
-Consumables descriptions changed, % chances removed.
-Both offensive QTES moved to centre of the screen for better notice-ability, and eye movement.
-Combat manual updated.
-Splash screen changed.
Skautfold: Knight's End update for 16 November 2021
#Patch 10
