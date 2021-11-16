 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Skautfold: Knight's End update for 16 November 2021

#Patch 10

Share · View all patches · Build 7720626 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Wrong defensive action punishment severely reduced from 2x dmg to 20% extra dmg.

-Wrong defensive action now displays a message noting that the player used the incorrect defence.

-Enemy attack timers now have text above them prompting the player to defend.

-Consumables descriptions changed, % chances removed.

-Both offensive QTES moved to centre of the screen for better notice-ability, and eye movement.

-Combat manual updated.

-Splash screen changed.

Changed files in this update

Skautfold: Knight's End Content Depot 1778831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.